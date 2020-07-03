Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEG opened at $34.34 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

LEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

