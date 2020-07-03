Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CALT) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CALT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Legend Biotech in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CALT. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CALT opened at $22.22 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.97.

About Legend Biotech

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.