Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Legend Biotech in a report released on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMTI. SVB Leerink began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AMTI stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.84.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc develops biological therapeutics to treat autoimmune, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases.. The company develops submucosal biopharmaceuticals and bio-betters. Applied Molecular Transport Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.