Legal & General Group Plc Sells 734 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 26.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

SRCE opened at $34.34 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $79.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1st Source news, Director Mark D. Schwabero purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.81 per share, with a total value of $32,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $411,634.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

