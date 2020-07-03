Legal & General Group Plc Has $460,000 Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.85. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 825.96% and a negative return on equity of 46.48%. On average, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 82,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $1,982,697.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $10,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,739,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,489,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 839,631 shares of company stock worth $21,133,146. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.91.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.