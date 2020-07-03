Legal & General Group Plc Has $407,000 Stock Position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,790 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Appian were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Appian by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Appian by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 28,837 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Appian by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Appian by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Appian news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,719.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,517 shares of company stock worth $2,688,192 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Appian in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

APPN stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -78.72 and a beta of 1.00. Appian Corp has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $64.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $78.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Appian Corp will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

