LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €115.80 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €115.80 ($130.11) price objective from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LEG. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €124.00 ($139.33) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($137.08) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($132.58) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €117.93 ($132.50).

FRA LEG opened at €116.80 ($131.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €114.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €108.05. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($84.46) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($110.67).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

