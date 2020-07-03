Landstar System Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,521 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 950% compared to the average daily volume of 240 call options.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $751,742.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,234.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,755,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Landstar System by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Landstar System by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after buying an additional 34,382 shares during the last quarter.

LSTR opened at $112.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.45. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $119.93.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.64.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

