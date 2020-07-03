Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective by Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.00 ($61.80).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €55.42 ($62.27) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.55. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

