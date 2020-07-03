Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €122.00 Price Target for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €122.00 ($137.08) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €122.00 ($137.08) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €108.50 ($121.91).

FRA:MRK opened at €107.00 ($120.22) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($86.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($129.21). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.00.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

