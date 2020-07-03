Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €122.00 Price Target for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €122.00 ($137.08) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €122.00 ($137.08) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €108.50 ($121.91).

FRA:MRK opened at €107.00 ($120.22) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($86.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($129.21). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.00.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

