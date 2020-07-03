KAO (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Stock Price Down 0%

Kao Corporation (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) shares were down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.15, approximately 12,833 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 36,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

A number of analysts have commented on KSRYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KAO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KAO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get KAO alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55.

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It operates through Cosmetics Business, Cosmetaries Business, and Other Business segments. It provides makeup, skincare, nail care, and hair care products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.