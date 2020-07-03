John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

WDGJF stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

