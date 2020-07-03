John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

WDGJF stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

