John E. York Sells 10,000 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,736.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $70.20 on Friday. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $71.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -638.18, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.48 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Chegg from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Chegg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Chegg by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.