Jim Steele Sells 5,878 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Jim Steele sold 5,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $94,400.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,684.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jim Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jim Steele sold 14,551 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $261,772.49.

On Monday, June 15th, Jim Steele sold 5,677 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $85,949.78.

On Monday, June 1st, Jim Steele sold 5,692 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $90,787.40.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jim Steele sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $910,800.00.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. Yext Inc has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $22.65.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. Yext’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,797,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,848,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,180,000 after buying an additional 2,106,080 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Yext by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after buying an additional 1,666,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,955,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,031,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

