Jennifer S. Walker Sells 2,110 Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Stock

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $62,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WMGI opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.13, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.69. Wright Medical Group NV has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $218.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.30 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMGI. ValuEngine cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wright Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 299.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the first quarter valued at $349,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

