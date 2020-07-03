Janet Kerr Sells 500 Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $79,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Janet Kerr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $52,925.00.

APPF opened at $167.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. AppFolio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 172.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.65 and its 200 day moving average is $123.91.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that AppFolio Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APPF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair lowered shares of AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.03.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

