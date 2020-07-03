Jane Street Group LLC Takes $372,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,534,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,851,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UJUN opened at $26.75 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73.

