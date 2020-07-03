Jane Street Group LLC Sells 1,181,083 Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,181,083 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the first quarter worth $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 68,301.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 502,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,142,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 438,942 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

NYSE RBS opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.