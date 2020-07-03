Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Leidos by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $93.71 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day moving average of $99.40.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

