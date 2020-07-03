Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.95% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of EEMO stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $18.08.

