Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $1,302,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth $875,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

NYSEARCA PNOV opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

