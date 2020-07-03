Jane Street Group LLC Invests $372,000 in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 52,435 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF alerts:

PSC stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.