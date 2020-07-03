Jane Street Group LLC Invests $368,000 in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $32.62 on Friday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FWONK. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

