Jane Street Group LLC Invests $367,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.42% of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHMF. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,402,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000.

JHMF stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25.

