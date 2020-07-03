Jane Street Group LLC Invests $364,000 in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKJ opened at $149.14 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $103.24 and a 52-week high of $194.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.86.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

