Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,721,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,684 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,128 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth $18,990,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,097,000 after buying an additional 808,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth $21,811,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEX opened at $17.76 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). Terex had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra lowered shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

In related news, VP Amy George acquired 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,192.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 5,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $116,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,345.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,812 shares of company stock valued at $87,931. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

