Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.34% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 40,766 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VALQ opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $44.08.

