Jane Street Group LLC Has $374,000 Stake in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE) by 124.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,206 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.53% of Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF by 2,444.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NGE opened at $9.30 on Friday. Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $15.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10.

