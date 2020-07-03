Jane Street Group LLC Has $350,000 Position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Trex by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,118,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,392,000 after buying an additional 693,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,603,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 523.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,234,000 after buying an additional 338,496 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,664,000 after buying an additional 267,794 shares during the period.

Get Trex alerts:

NYSE:TREX opened at $124.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.28 and a 200-day moving average of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trex Company Inc has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $132.84.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trex from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.64.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.