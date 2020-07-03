Jane Street Group LLC Buys 1,088 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Santander downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.33.

NYSE:BAP opened at $132.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.00 and a 12 month high of $240.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.55.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($2.86). The firm had revenue of $973.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.