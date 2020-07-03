Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.