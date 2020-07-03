Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Position in Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.51% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 2,193.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

AHPI opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. Allied Healthcare Products Inc has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 27.87% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

