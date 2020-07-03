James R. Miller Sells 381 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 381 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $78,874.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,818.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of W opened at $214.10 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $222.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.09.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Wayfair from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Wayfair from $67.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.70.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

