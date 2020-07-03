James R. Miller Sells 381 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 381 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $78,874.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,818.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of W opened at $214.10 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $222.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.09.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Wayfair from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Wayfair from $67.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.70.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.
Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.