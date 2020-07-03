James Owens Sells 5,000 Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Stock

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,812 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, James Owens sold 5,000 shares of HB Fuller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $212,700.00.

Shares of FUL opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. HB Fuller Co has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.28 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HB Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HB Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 117.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 367.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FUL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

