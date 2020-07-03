James Owens Sells 5,000 Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Stock

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $212,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,924,782.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, James Owens sold 5,000 shares of HB Fuller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00.

FUL opened at $44.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. HB Fuller Co has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.83.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HB Fuller Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HB Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 117.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 367.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

