Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 29th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ITRM. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

ITRM stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.44.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 542.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

