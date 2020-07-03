iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,542 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $16,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,131.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $27.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

