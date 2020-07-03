Iridium Communications Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,410 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 821% compared to the average daily volume of 479 call options.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $247,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $641,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,795,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,081 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3,873.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3,872.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,304,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,507,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,955,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,226,000 after purchasing an additional 582,928 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

IRDM opened at $26.46 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

