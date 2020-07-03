Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Shares Down 5.6%

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.21, 895,378 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 991,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IO. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ion Geophysical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Ion Geophysical alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 145,071 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 131,409 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 87,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.