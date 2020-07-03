Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 37,986 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 420% compared to the average volume of 7,305 call options.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.83 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.50.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Wealthcare Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 436,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,191,000 after purchasing an additional 33,118 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 352,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

