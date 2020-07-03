Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 37,986 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 420% compared to the average volume of 7,305 call options.
Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.83 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.50.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
