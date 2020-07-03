Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,564 call options on the company. This is an increase of 370% compared to the average daily volume of 545 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXDX. BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.91.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 845.43% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, insider Romney Humphries sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 59,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $557,955.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 748,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,278. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

