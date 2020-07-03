Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,460 Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 773,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 146.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 698,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 64,372 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,328,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,688,000 after acquiring an additional 23,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $23.46 on Friday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

