Invesco Ltd. Sells 24,605 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $12,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its stake in Essent Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 230,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 35,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESNT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point upped their target price on Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, S&P Equity Research decreased their target price on Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale bought 50,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,109,645.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.51. Essent Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 64.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

