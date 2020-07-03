Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 3,383.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 697,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677,446 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000.

Shares of COLL opened at $17.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.42 million, a PE ratio of -45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $76.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 7,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $173,121.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 105,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,980.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $1,521,654.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,207.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,353 shares of company stock worth $2,211,493 over the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

