Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 92.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,320,227 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $12,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,665,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 145,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,396 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,772,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,543,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 239,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

First Bancorp stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.14 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

