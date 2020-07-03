Invesco Ltd. Purchases 477,656 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 164.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,656 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.14% of Crocs worth $13,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 483.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 75,675 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 609.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 81,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.88. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.27 million. Crocs had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 90.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $879,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.36.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.