Invesco Ltd. Has $12.08 Million Stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,047 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.76% of Nextgen Healthcare worth $12,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $20.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

