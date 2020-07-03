Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,286,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.24% of Plains GP worth $12,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of PAGP opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.38.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $7.28. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.