Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,840,015 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $13,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,892,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 81,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $13,120,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $85,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,908.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock worth $555,675. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

