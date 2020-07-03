Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 110.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,987 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.92% of Walker & Dunlop worth $11,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WD. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 391.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,891,000 after acquiring an additional 158,736 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 43.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 354,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael D. Malone acquired 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.82 per share, with a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 3,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,778.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. JMP Securities raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $82.50 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

WD opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 53.98, a current ratio of 53.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $79.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.44.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $234.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

